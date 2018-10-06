Week 5 Actives/Inactives: Joe Mixon, Devonta Freeman Return to Action

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 5.

By Michael Shapiro
October 06, 2018

A pair of starting running backs will return to their respective teams on Sunday, as Devonta Freeman suits up for the Falcons and Joe Mixon takes the field for the Bengals. 

Not every team will be with its key weapons, though. Running back Leonard Fournette will be inactive for the Jaguars as he nurses a hamstring injury, while tight end Evan Engram will miss the Giants' battle with the Panthers due to a knee injury. 

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 5 below:

Inactives

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

• Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) 

• Giants tight end Evan Engram (knee)

• Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle)

• Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot)

• Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring)

• Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (concussion)

• Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

• Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (knee)

• Bengals running back Gio Bernard (knee)

• Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (quad)

• Bengals wide receiver John Ross (groin)

Actives

• Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee)

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee)

• Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

• Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (calf)

• Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (ankle)

• Giants cornerback Eli Apple (groin)

