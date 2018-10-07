Rams WR Brandin Cooks Out With Concussion After Taking Huge Hit

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

After catching the ball for the first down, Cooks took a huge hit from Tedric Thompson with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 07, 2018

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a concussion after he was injured right before halftime in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

After catching the ball for the first down, Cooks took a huge hit from Tedric Thompson with just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Cooks was down on the field for a few minutes, but walked off on his own. 

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is also out with a concussion.

Cooks was traded to the Rams from the Patriots this offseason. Last year, Cooks had 65 receptions for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. This year, he has 26 receptions for 452 yards and one touchdown.

He was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Follow the game here.

