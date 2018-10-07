How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Emily Caron
October 07, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup.

The 49ers are just 1–3 on the season going into their second game without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center after a season-ending knee surgery sidelined the star quarterback. Backup C.J. Beathard is getting his second start as San Francisco's signal-caller after a two point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Beathard completed 23-of-37 attempts for 298 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.  

The Cardinals enter Week 5 still winless at 0–4 on the season so far. Arizona fell to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, 20–17. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen managed 180 yards and one touchdown in his first start despite struggles by both teams to get the ball moving in the air. Rosen won the start over QB Sam Bradford after the team fell to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Arizona seeks its first win of the season in Sunday's NFC West divisional game, while the 49ers will look for their first win without Garoppolo.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)