The Arizona Cardinals visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup.

The 49ers are just 1–3 on the season going into their second game without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center after a season-ending knee surgery sidelined the star quarterback. Backup C.J. Beathard is getting his second start as San Francisco's signal-caller after a two point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Beathard completed 23-of-37 attempts for 298 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Cardinals enter Week 5 still winless at 0–4 on the season so far. Arizona fell to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, 20–17. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen managed 180 yards and one touchdown in his first start despite struggles by both teams to get the ball moving in the air. Rosen won the start over QB Sam Bradford after the team fell to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Arizona seeks its first win of the season in Sunday's NFC West divisional game, while the 49ers will look for their first win without Garoppolo.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.