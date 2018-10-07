With backing from others, a San Diego resident used two planes to fly messages expressing his displeasure with Chargers owner Dean Spanos ahead of Sunday's contest against the Raiders at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

The first plane flew with a banner trailing it, declaring "Forbes values an EPG Spanos Taco higher than you, Dean."

The second read: "Dean Spanos = The Mark Davis Haircut of NFL Owners."

Flying over the StubHub Center ... Victor Lopez of El Pollo Grill has joined @jmt619 and purchased a flying message for #Chargers owner Dean Spanos. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j23HUxPssa — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 7, 2018

And of course we have the weekly offering from @jmt619 himself. Quite topical for the #OAKvsLAC game. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/wkv2vtXK4s — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 7, 2018

The man responsible for bringing the plane-flown messages to life is Joseph MacRae, whose Twitter moniker is "SD Sign Guy." His GoFundMe page, a call-to-action for fans to help fundraise banners intended to be flown before each Chargers home game, has raised over $4,000 in funding and has a target goal of $10,000.

In January 2017, the Chargers announced they were relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles with plans to share a $2.6 billion stadium with the Rams, who have also relocated to San Diego. If MacRae's banners are any indicator, many still aren't pleased with the decision. Time will tell if there will be banners flying over Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in the future.