Watch: Fan Flies Messages to Troll Chargers Owner Dean Spanos

A fan flew two planes with messages aimed at Chargers owner Dean Spanos ahead of Sunday's contest against the Raiders.

By Kaelen Jones
October 07, 2018

With backing from others, a San Diego resident used two planes to fly messages expressing his displeasure with Chargers owner Dean Spanos ahead of Sunday's contest against the Raiders at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

The first plane flew with a banner trailing it, declaring "Forbes values an EPG Spanos Taco higher than you, Dean."

The second read: "Dean Spanos = The Mark Davis Haircut of NFL Owners."

The man responsible for bringing the plane-flown messages to life is Joseph MacRae, whose Twitter moniker is "SD Sign Guy." His GoFundMe page, a call-to-action for fans to help fundraise banners intended to be flown before each Chargers home game, has raised over $4,000 in funding and has a target goal of $10,000.

In January 2017, the Chargers announced they were relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles with plans to share a $2.6 billion stadium with the Rams, who have also relocated to San Diego. If MacRae's banners are any indicator, many still aren't pleased with the decision. Time will tell if there will be banners flying over Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in the future.

