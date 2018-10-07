Patrick Mahomes Remains in a Groove as Chiefs Top Jaguars 30-14 to Stay Undefeated

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their fifth consecutive win to start the season on Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2018

Going up against the No. 1 defense in the NFL, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the league's top offense had little trouble on their way to a 30-14 victory on Sunday.

The Chiefs' second-year signal caller threw his first interception of the season during the second quarter, but other than that mistake, Mahomes could do no wrong.

Mahomes ran in a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession of the game to get the scoring started. From there, he led two more scoring drives in the first half to help the Chiefs build a 20-0 halftime lead.

While Mahomes and the offense kept finding ways to get points on the board against Jacksonville's stout defense, Kansas City's defense shut down Blake Bortles and the Jaguars' offense.

Late in the second quarter with the Chiefs leading 13-0, Bortles threw a pick-six to defensive tackle Chris Jones, who took a screen pass intended for running back T.J. Yeldon and returned it 20 yards. On the next possession with time running out in the half, Bortles was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback Steven Nelson.

In the second half, Mahomes continued to keep the ship moving in the right direction. After a three-and-out to start the third quarter, Kansas City put together its third field goal drive of the game and then its second touchdown drive to make it 30-7. Running back Kareem Hunt rushed in the second touchdown from four yards out.

For the game, Mahomes finished 22-for-38 for 313 yards, but did throw a second interception in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. Hunt ran for 87 yards on 22 carries and tight end Travis Kelce had five catches for 100 yards.

Bortles finished the game going 33-for-61 for 430 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, and he was sacked five times for 29 yards. The 30 points Kansas City scored was the most Jacksonville surrendered in a regular season game since Week 16 of last year when the 49ers scored 44.

With the victory, the Chiefs are now 5-0, while the Jaguars fell to 3-2.

