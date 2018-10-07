Here's how to watch Cowboys vs. Texans on Sunday, Oct. 7.
Week 5's Sunday Night Football matchup features two Texas teams, the Cowboys and Texans, who will meet in Houston for some primetime football.
Dallas (2-2) enters the matchup fresh off of a two-point win over the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 17-of-27 attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with star running back Ezekiel Elliot and tight end Geoff Swaim in the end zone. Two fourth-quarter field goals sealed the win for the Cowboys.
Deshaun Watson and the previously-winless Texans (1-3) took home their first victory of 2018 with a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Watson went 29-of-42 for 375 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Houston's J.J. Watt sacked Colts quarterback Andrew Luck twice for the Texans and forced a fumble to bring his career sack total to 80. Watt is the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone.
Kickoff between the Lone Star State rivals is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Here's how to watch the game:
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.