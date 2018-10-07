Week 5's Sunday Night Football matchup features two Texas teams, the Cowboys and Texans, who will meet in Houston for some primetime football.

Dallas (2-2) enters the matchup fresh off of a two-point win over the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 17-of-27 attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with star running back Ezekiel Elliot and tight end Geoff Swaim in the end zone. Two fourth-quarter field goals sealed the win for the Cowboys.

Deshaun Watson and the previously-winless Texans (1-3) took home their first victory of 2018 with a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Watson went 29-of-42 for 375 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Houston's J.J. Watt sacked Colts quarterback Andrew Luck twice for the Texans and forced a fumble to bring his career sack total to 80. Watt is the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone.

Kickoff between the Lone Star State rivals is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.