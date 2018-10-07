How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Find out how to watch the Dolphins vs. the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Jenna West
October 07, 2018

The Bengals host the Dolphins on Sunday in a Week 5 AFC matchup.

Cincinnati enters Sunday's game with a 3-1 record, coming off of a 37-36 win over the Falcons. With seven seconds left on the clock, Andy Dalton threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green to lift the first-place Bengals.

Miami suffered their first loss of the season with a 38-7 defeat to the Patriots last weekend. The Dolphins did not score until the fourth quarter, when Brock Osweiler came off the bench to connect with Frank Gore on a six-yard touchdown pass.

Both teams sit in first place in their divisions and are looking for a win to keep their seasons on a roll.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.

