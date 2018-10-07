The Falcons will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 5.

Atlanta enters the week fresh off of a one-point loss to Cincinnati, falling to 1-3 on the season so far. Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 29-of-39 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns, but his efforts fell short. Andy Dalton led the Bengals to victory with a 13 yard TD pass to A.J. Green with seven seconds left in the game after trailing the Falcons 36-31. Green's clutch touchdown gave Cincinnati a 37-36 win in Week 4.

The Steelers, sans Le'Veon Bell, are off to a 1-2-1 start after a 26-14 loss to the Ravens last weekend. Longtime Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went 27-of-47 for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception as his offense struggled to put points on the board in every quarter aside from the second. The Steelers had secured their only win of the season the week before, beating the Buccaneers 30-27 in Week 3.

The two franchise quarterbacks and their teams will face off at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

