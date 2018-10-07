How to Watch Falcons vs. Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Staff

How to watch Falcons at Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 7.

By Emily Caron
October 07, 2018

The Falcons will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in Week 5. 

Atlanta enters the week fresh off of a one-point loss to Cincinnati, falling to 1-3 on the season so far. Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 29-of-39 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns, but his efforts fell short. Andy Dalton led the Bengals to victory with a 13 yard TD pass to A.J. Green with seven seconds left in the game after trailing the Falcons 36-31. Green's clutch touchdown gave Cincinnati a 37-36 win in Week 4.

The Steelers, sans Le'Veon Bell, are off to a 1-2-1 start after a 26-14 loss to the Ravens last weekend. Longtime Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went 27-of-47 for 274 yards, one touchdown and one interception as his offense struggled to put points on the board in every quarter aside from the second. The Steelers had secured their only win of the season the week before, beating the Buccaneers 30-27 in Week 3. 

The two franchise quarterbacks and their teams will face off at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. 

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)