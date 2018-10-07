This has thankfully been a light season on the injury front, but the worst part of football reared its ugly head on Sunday. Injuries in a couple of games on the West Coast altered those contests, and could have lasting effects on the fantasy football landscape. That’s where we focus our attention in our early look at the Week 6 waiver wire.

Alfred Morris, RB, 49ers

Matt Breida left the 49ers’ 28-18 loss to the Cardinals in the second quarter with an ankle injury, and was unable to return. We’re still waiting for news on the severity of the injury, but chances are Breida will miss some time. That should put the San Francisco backfield entirely in Morris’s hands, and that places him firmly on the fantasy start radar. Morris handled nearly every touch out of the backfield after Breida left the game, finishing with 61 yards on 18 carries and three catches for 30 yards. He has been a useful player for the team this year, totaling 228 yards and one touchdown on 62 carries, but he hasn’t quite had the volume to be anything more than a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency fantasy option. If Breida does indeed miss time, that will no longer be his reality. The 49ers get the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

Mack was out again this week, missing his third game of the season because of a hamstring injury. The Colts struggled to get anything going on the ground in his absence, totaling 84 yards on 21 carries. Nyheim Hines generated 45 yards on 15 rushes, while Jordan Wilkins showed some signs of life, running for 39 yards on six totes. Still, the Colts rushing attack has been mostly punchless this season, and it’s safe to say that Mack will get a real opportunity to take over as the primary early-down back when he returns from his injury. The Colts played on Thursday in Week 5, giving Mack 10 days to get ready for Week 6. That could be enough time for him to get back, especially since he was practicing last week. The Colts play the Jets in Week 6, and while Mack likely won’t be an advisable starter in that game if he returns, the possibility that he’ll eventually take command of the team’s backfield makes him a worthy pickup this week.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams

Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp both had to leave the Rams’ 33-31 win over the Seahawks after suffering concussions. The two will be placed in concussion protocol this week, which puts their status for the team’s Week 6 game in Denver in jeopardy. The Rams aren’t going to change what they do offensively, and that means Sean McVay will still be dialing up a ton of 11 personnel, which calls for three receivers on the field. If Cooks or Kupp are out this week, Reynolds will likely have a snap rate near 100% against the Broncos. He may not be as dangerous as the regular starters, but volume is king in the fantasy game, and he could have enough of it to show up as a WR3 or better in Week 6. The second-year receiver out of Texas A&M caught two passes for 39 yards after Cooks and Kupp left Sunday’s game, and hauled in 11 of 24 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.