The New York Giants will visit the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 7 in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina (2-1) is coming off of a Week 4 bye after a Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Cam Newton completed just 15-of-24 for 150 yards but still managed connect with both Devin Funchess and C.J. Anderson for two touchdowns while running two into the endzone himself.

The Giants (1-3) fell to the Saints in Week 4, 33-18. New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara troubled New York's secondary all afternoon, ending the day with three touchdowns and plenty of happy fantasy fans. Eli Manning finished 31-of-41 for 255 yards in one touchdown, while rookie running back Saquon Barkley ran for his third touchdown of the season in just his fourth NFL game.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.