Isaiah Crowell had rushed for at least 100 yards seven times entering Sunday and he reached that mark on less than 20 carries on six of those occasions.

Against the Broncos, Crowell eclipsed 200 yards for the first time in his career with just 15 rushes in the 34-16 victory.

In his fifth game with the Jets, Crowell set the franchise single-game rushing record with 219 yards to go with a touchdown.

The previous record was set in 2009 when Thomas Jones ran for 210 yards on 22 carries in a 16-13 loss to the Bills. Crowell's previous career-high was 152 yards on 19 carries in a Browns loss to the Steelers on Jan. 1, 2017.

In Sunday's contest, Crowell had five rushes that went at least 10 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown and a 36-yard scamper in the fourth quarter that broke the record.

FRANCHISE RECORD ALERT!@IsaiahCrowell34 has ran for 219 yds -- the highest single-game total in #Jets history#DENvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/uJFLJIYftq — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 7, 2018

As a team, New York ran for 323 yards on 38 tries. Bilal Powell had 99 yards on 20 carries and quarterback Sam Darnold picked up the other five yards on the ground.

The Jets are now 2-3 on the season and they will host the Colts next week.