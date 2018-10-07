After barely escaping from Denver with a win, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday looking to keep their perfect season alive.

The Chiefs (4–0) narrowly escaped defeat last week against the Broncos, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdown drives led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, adding to his streak of stellar performances, went 13 for 16 for 153 yards on those final drives that included a six-yard left-handed first down to complete the comeback. Mahomes has 1,200 passing yards on the season and leads the NFL with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jaguars (3–1) enter Sunday's matchup with the league's best defense in terms of points (14.0) and passing yards (164.2) allowed. Jacksonville has allowed just four touchdowns on the season and held the Jets to just one offensive score in the fourth quarter during last week's 31–12 victory.

Sunday's matchup will be one featuring the Chiefs' NFL-leading scoring offense against the league's best defense.

How to watch

Date: Sunday Oct. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. (Local restrictions apply.)