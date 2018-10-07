Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers will miss New York's home contest with the Broncos on Sunday per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo as the fourth-year defensive coordinator deals with a "serious illness."

Rodgers could be away from the team for significant time per Garafolo. Head coach Todd Bowles will call defensive plays against Denver on Sunday, but it is unknown who will handle the duties moving forward.

#Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers won’t coach today against the #Broncos, sources say. He was away from the team the past few days while dealing with what coach Todd Bowles termed a “serious” illness. Bowles is expected to call defensive plays. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 7, 2018

Kacy Rodgers’ near future is TBD, though it sounds like it could be an extended absence as he focuses on his health. The #Jets’ defensive coordinator is a good man and respected by many, so a lot of positive vibes being sent his way. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 7, 2018

New York's defense shined in Rodgers' first season with the Jets in 2015, ranking ninth in the NFL in points allowed. It's been a struggle for the Jets over the past two seasons, though, ranking No. 28 and No. 22 in points allowed in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The Jets will take on the Broncos at MetLife Stadium today, aiming to earn its second victory of 2018. Kickoff from East Rutherford N.J. is slated for 1:00 p.m.