Report: Le'Veon Bell Does Not Want to Be Traded From Steelers

The Steelers running back is focused on putting up big numbers when he returns from his holdout.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2018

Running back Le'Veon Bell is focused on returning to the Steelers "and putting up numbers for them" and has no interest in being traded from Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

The Steelers have not had any firm offers, but have received and made calls concerning the two-time All-Pro ball carrier. Rapoport adds that Bell has no plans of accepting a trade unless he can be convinced that a move would be more beneficially for him than staying put.

Bell, who Pittsburgh drafted in the second round out of Michigan State in 2013, has yet to sign his contract with the team after he was placed on the franchise tag for the second season in a row. He will reportedly end his holdout and return to the Steelers during their bye week in Week 7.

• Steelers Aren’t Sure When Le’Veon Will Show

If Bell were to be traded, he would still only be eligible to play under the franchise tag for this season and he would not have the option to negotiate a long-term deal with any team until the offseason.

Without the three-time Pro Bowler on the field this season, Pittsburgh has gone 1-2-1 and is tied for third in the AFC North with the Browns. The Steelers host the Falcons this week and hit the road to face the Bengals next week before going into their bye.

