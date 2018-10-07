Taylor Lewan, LT, Titans - Foot (Questionable)

Lewan was ruled questionable to return during the second quarter vs. the Bills.

Adam Jones, CB, Broncos - Leg (Out)

The Broncos ruled Jones out with a leg injury during the third quarter vs. the Jets.

Tashaun Gispon, S, Jaguars - Hamstring (Out)

The Jaguars ruled Gipson out in the fourth quarter vs. the Chiefs.

Corey Grant, RB, Jaguars - Foot (Questionable)

Grant was said to have suffered a foot injury and was ruled questionable to return during the second quarter against the Chiefs. Grant served as Jacksonville's backup tailback behind T.J. Yeldon, who started in place of injured Leonard Fournette.

Rashard Higgins, WR, Browns - Knee (Doubtful)

Higgins was ruled doubtful to return during the second half against the Ravens.

Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals - Foot (Questionable)

Kroft sustained a foot injury and was ruled questionable to return during the first half against the Dolphins. Kroft started on Sunday in place of Tyler Eifert, who Cincinnati lost for the season to injury last week.

Justin Houston, LB, Chiefs - Hamstring (Out)

Houston was ruled questionable to return after suffering a hamstring injury during the second quarter vs. the Jaguars. He was later downgraded to out.

Corey Bojorquez, P, Bills - Shoulder (Questionable)

The Bills ruled Bojorquez questionable to return after he injured his shoulder during a botched field-goal attempt in the second quarter vs. the Titans.

Laremy Tunsil, LT, Dolphins - Concussion Protocol (Questionable)

The Dolphins ruled Tunsil questionable to return against the Bengals in the second half of Sunday's contest.

Josh Wells, LT, Jaguars - Groin (Questionable)

Wells was ruled questionable to return after suffering a groin injury against the Chiefs.

Chad Wheeler, RT, Giants - Hand (Questionable)

The Giants ruled Wheeler questionable to return during the second half against the Panthers.

Tavon Young, CB, Ravens - Concussion (Passed Protocol)

The Ravens placed Young in concussion protocol after he recorded an interception in the first quarter against the Browns. His absence would have limited Baltimore to having three healthy cornerbacks on its roster, but he later passed protocol.

Buster Skrine, CB, Jets - Head (Out)

Skrine suffered a head injury during the first quarter against the Broncos and was evaluated. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Andre Roberts, WR, Jets (Elbow) Questionable

The Jets ruled Roberts questionable to return because of an elbow injury he sustained during the second half against the Broncos.

Teez Tabor, CB, Lions - Groin (Questionable)

The Lions ruled Tabor questionable to return due to a groin injury suffered in the second half vs. the Packers.

Armani Watts, S, Chiefs - Groin (Questionable)

The Chiefs ruled Watts questionable to return with a groin injury during the second half vs. the Jaguars.

Eric Murray, S, Chiefs - Lower Leg (Out)

The Chiefs ruled Murray questionable to return after he sustained a lower leg injury during the first quarter vs. the Jaguars. He was later downgraded to out.