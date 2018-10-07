How to Watch Packers vs. Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Stacy Revere / Getty Contributor

How to watch Packers vs. Lions on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Emily Caron
October 07, 2018

The Lions will host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

Green Bay held Buffalo scoreless last Sunday as rookie quarterback Josh Allen and his offense struggled against the Packers secondary. The team's 22-0 Week 4 win brings them to 2-1-1 on the season heading to Detroit. Veteran passer Aaron Rodgers completed 22-of-40 passes for 298 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Rodgers-orchestrated offense scored a pair of touchdowns and a trio of field goals for 22 points, while Allen was unable to get anything on the board for the Bills.

Detroit (1-3) brought home its sole win this season in Week 3 with an unexpected victory over the Patriots before falling to the Cowboys in Week 4. Dak Prescott and Dallas's offense bested QB Matthew Stafford and the Lions by just two points last weekend after Detroit made a 14-point comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. Stafford completed 24-of-30 with two scores to wide receiver Golden Tate, who had eight catches for 132 yards.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

