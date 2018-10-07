Watch: Panthers Kicker Graham Gano Makes 63-Yard Game-Winning Field Goal to Top Giants

Graham Gano's previous career-long was 59 yards.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2018

Graham Gano did everything he could for the Panthers on Sunday.

The 10th-year kicker made four field goals and three extra points to help Carolina escape with a 33-31 win over the Giants on the road.

Gano's third field goal of the game put the Panthers up 30-24 with just more than two minutes remaining.

However, New York was able to respond with a go-ahead drive that was capped off by a 15-yard pitch-and-catch between Eli Manning and rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

When the Panthers got the ball back, Cam Newton drove them 30 yards down the field in about a minute to set up Gano with a chance to win it from 63 yards.

Prior to the game-winner, Gano made two kicks from 47 and another from 39. His previous career-long was a 59-yarder he hit in 2011 when he was with the Redskins.

With the win, Carolina moves to 3-1 while the Giants fall to 1-4 with the loss.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)