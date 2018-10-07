Graham Gano did everything he could for the Panthers on Sunday.

The 10th-year kicker made four field goals and three extra points to help Carolina escape with a 33-31 win over the Giants on the road.

Gano's third field goal of the game put the Panthers up 30-24 with just more than two minutes remaining.

However, New York was able to respond with a go-ahead drive that was capped off by a 15-yard pitch-and-catch between Eli Manning and rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

When the Panthers got the ball back, Cam Newton drove them 30 yards down the field in about a minute to set up Gano with a chance to win it from 63 yards.

Prior to the game-winner, Gano made two kicks from 47 and another from 39. His previous career-long was a 59-yarder he hit in 2011 when he was with the Redskins.

With the win, Carolina moves to 3-1 while the Giants fall to 1-4 with the loss.