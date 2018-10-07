Week 5 of the NFL season continued on Sunday with a slate of 13 games.

This week is marked the return of Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, who was signed by the Panthers last week, but didn't take the field because the team was on bye during Week 4. The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off from play this week.

Although Reid is back on an NFL roster, he is continuing his collusion lawsuit against the league.

Check out a list of the players who made some sort of demonstration during the national anthem Week 5.

Titans vs. Bills

All players stood for the national anthem.

Ravens vs. Browns

All players stood for the national anthem.

Packers vs. Lions

All players stood for the national anthem.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

All players stood for the national anthem.

Falcons vs. Steelers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Panthers

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality in the United States and racial inequality and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air to promote unity. All other players stood for the anthem.

Broncos vs. Jets

All players stood for the national anthem.