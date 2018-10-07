Which NFL Players Protested Racial Injustice During the National Anthem in Week 5?

Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 5 of the 2018 season.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 07, 2018

Week 5 of the NFL season continued on Sunday with a slate of 13 games.

This week is marked the return of Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid, who was signed by the Panthers last week, but didn't take the field because the team was on bye during Week 4. The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off from play this week.

Although Reid is back on an NFL roster, he is continuing his collusion lawsuit against the league.

Check out a list of the players who made some sort of demonstration during the national anthem Week 5.

Titans vs. Bills

All players stood for the national anthem.

Ravens vs. Browns

All players stood for the national anthem.

Packers vs. Lions

All players stood for the national anthem.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

All players stood for the national anthem.

Falcons vs. Steelers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Panthers

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality in the United States and racial inequality and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air to promote unity. All other players stood for the anthem.

Broncos vs. Jets

All players stood for the national anthem.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)