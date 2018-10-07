How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Emily Caron
October 07, 2018

The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams (4-0) enter Week 5 fresh off of a 38-31 win over the Vikings. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 26 of 33 attempts for 465 yards with five touchdowns. 

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to their second straight win last week with a three-point victory over the winless Cardinals. Wilson went 19-of-26 for 172 yards while running back Mike Davis brought in two touchdowns for Seattle. A pair of field goals capped off the win for the Seahawks, who improved to 2-2 on the season.

Los Angeles looks to remain undefeated through Week 5 on the road this weekend while Seattle looks to secure a third win.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

