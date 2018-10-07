How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch the Ravens play the Browns in a Week 5 divisional matchup on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Kaelen Jones
October 07, 2018

The Ravens visit the Browns in a Week 5 matchup between AFC North rivals. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Ravens (3-1, 1-1 AFC North) enter the contest riding a two-game win streak after topping the Steelers last weekend 26-14. Joe Flacco completed 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns, marking his second game this season in which he's thrown for 350-plus yards. Baltimore is currently eighth in the league in passing (307.8 yards per game), backing its stauch defensive unit, which ranks second in yards allowed per contest (275.8). In each of their three wins, the Ravens have allowed 14 points or fewer.

The Browns (1-2-1, 0-1-0) come into the game coming off a disappointing 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders. Cleveland squandered a 14-point advantage and a chance at building its first winning streak since the 2015 season. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but turned the ball over four times during his first career start.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)