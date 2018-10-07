The Ravens visit the Browns in a Week 5 matchup between AFC North rivals. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Ravens (3-1, 1-1 AFC North) enter the contest riding a two-game win streak after topping the Steelers last weekend 26-14. Joe Flacco completed 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns, marking his second game this season in which he's thrown for 350-plus yards. Baltimore is currently eighth in the league in passing (307.8 yards per game), backing its stauch defensive unit, which ranks second in yards allowed per contest (275.8). In each of their three wins, the Ravens have allowed 14 points or fewer.

The Browns (1-2-1, 0-1-0) come into the game coming off a disappointing 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders. Cleveland squandered a 14-point advantage and a chance at building its first winning streak since the 2015 season. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but turned the ball over four times during his first career start.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.