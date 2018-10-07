Titans vs. Bills: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Titans vs. Bills online or on television.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 07, 2018

The Tennessee Titans will take a three-game winning streak into Buffalo on Sunday when the team takes on the Bills at New Era Field.

The Titans currently sit atop the AFC South alongside the Jaguars with a 3-1 record. Tennessee enters Sunday's matchup after pulling off a dramatic victory over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at home. The Titans came back from a 17-3 deficit in the third quarter to take a 20-17 lead with five minutes left in regulation. After the Eagles tied the score and took an early lead with a field goal in overtime, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota found wide receiver Corey Davis for a 10-yard touchdown pass for the thrilling 26-23 victory. The Titans will look to win four of their first five games of the season on Sunday, the first time they'll achieve such a feat since going 5-0 in 2008.

The Bills (1-3) come into Sunday's game with no such luck. After a surprising 27-6 win over the Vikings in Week 3, Buffalo suffered a 22-0 shutout loss in Green Bay last week. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen looks to bounce back following an ugly two-interception performance.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

