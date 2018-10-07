How to Watch Vikings vs. Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 7.

By Emily Caron
October 07, 2018

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 7.

The Vikings are off to an unexpected 1-2-1 start after suffering their second consecutive loss last week to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite throwing for 422 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn't lead his new team to a win over quarterback Jared Goff, star running back Todd Gurley, and the Rams talented receiving corps, who tallied give total touchdowns against Minnesota's secondary.

Philadelphia sits at an even 2-2 going into Week 5's contest against the Vikings. The Eagles fell to the Titans in Week 4 by just three points in overtime. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz looked strong in his second start back for Philadelphia, despite the final score. Wentz went 33-of-55 for 348 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Matthews in the end zone.

Both teams look to Week 5 to secure a much-needed win.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

