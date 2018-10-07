Are the Steelers or Bengals favored in their AFC North showdown? What did the line open at for Chiefs at Patriots? Every opening spread here.
Below is a full list of Week 6 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
|Thursday, Oct. 11 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Eagles (-2.5) at Giants
|Sunday, Oct. 14 (1 p.m. ET)
|Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5)
|Steelers at Bengals (-3)
|Chargers (-1) at Browns
|Seahawks (-2) vs. Raiders (game in London)
|Bears (-2) at Dolphins
|Cardinals at Vikings (-9.5)
|Colts at Jets (-2.5)
|Panthers at Redskins (-2)
|Bills at Texans (-8.5)
|Sunday, Oct. 14 (4:05 p.m. ET)
|Rams (-6.5) at Broncos
|Sunday, Oct. 14 (4:25 p.m. ET)
|Jaguars (-2) at Cowboys
|Ravens (-2) at Titans
|Sunday, Oct. 14 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Chiefs at Patriots (-3.5)
|Monday, Oct. 15 (8:15 p.m. ET)
|49ers at Packers (-7.5)
Teams on bye: Lions, Saints