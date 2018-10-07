Opening Spreads for Every Week 6 NFL Game

Are the Steelers or Bengals favored in their AFC North showdown? What did the line open at for Chiefs at Patriots? Every opening spread here.

By Kaelen Jones
October 07, 2018

Below is a full list of Week 6 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Thursday, Oct. 11 (8:20 p.m. ET)
Eagles (-2.5) at Giants
Sunday, Oct. 14 (1 p.m. ET)
Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5)
Steelers at Bengals (-3)
Chargers (-1) at Browns
Seahawks (-2) vs. Raiders (game in London)
Bears (-2) at Dolphins
Cardinals at Vikings (-9.5)
Colts at Jets (-2.5)
Panthers at Redskins (-2)
Bills at Texans (-8.5)
Sunday, Oct. 14 (4:05 p.m. ET)
Rams (-6.5) at Broncos
Sunday, Oct. 14 (4:25 p.m. ET)
Jaguars (-2) at Cowboys
Ravens (-2) at Titans
Sunday, Oct. 14 (8:20 p.m. ET)
Chiefs at Patriots (-3.5)
Monday, Oct. 15 (8:15 p.m. ET)
49ers at Packers (-7.5)

Teams on bye: Lions, Saints

