Are the Steelers or Bengals favored in their AFC North showdown? What did the line open at for Chiefs at Patriots? Every opening spread here.

Below is a full list of Week 6 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Thursday, Oct. 11 (8:20 p.m. ET) Eagles (-2.5) at Giants Sunday, Oct. 14 (1 p.m. ET) Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5) Steelers at Bengals (-3) Chargers (-1) at Browns Seahawks (-2) vs. Raiders (game in London) Bears (-2) at Dolphins Cardinals at Vikings (-9.5) Colts at Jets (-2.5) Panthers at Redskins (-2) Bills at Texans (-8.5) Sunday, Oct. 14 (4:05 p.m. ET) Rams (-6.5) at Broncos Sunday, Oct. 14 (4:25 p.m. ET) Jaguars (-2) at Cowboys Ravens (-2) at Titans Sunday, Oct. 14 (8:20 p.m. ET) Chiefs at Patriots (-3.5) Monday, Oct. 15 (8:15 p.m. ET) 49ers at Packers (-7.5) Teams on bye: Lions, Saints