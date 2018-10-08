How to Watch Dodgers vs. Braves NLDS Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how you can watch Game 4 of the ALDS between the Dodgers and Braves on Monday, Oct. 8.

By Scooby Axson
October 08, 2018

The Atlanta Braves try to save their season once again when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

The Braves cut the series lead on Sunday with a 6–5 win. Freddie Freeman tattooed a home run in the sixth inning breaking a 5–all tie, after Atlanta blew a five-run lead earlier in the game.

Mike Foltynewicz, who lost Game 1 in the series Thursday, will be given the ball for Atlanta, while Los Angeles will send out lefthander Rich Hill to try to close out the series.

The Dodgers are still in good shape to move on to the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers, as teams that have lost the first two games of a division series have only come back to win 10 times.

How to Watch

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch the game live online on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

