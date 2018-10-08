Sports World Pays Respect to Drew Brees for Breaking All-Time Passing Yards Record

Brees set the all-time record on a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

By Michael Shapiro
October 08, 2018

Drew Brees broke another NFL record on Monday night, passing Peyton Manning for the most passing yards in NFL history. The 11-time Pro Bowler achieved the feat on a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, cruising to the record in style against the Redskins. 

Athletes from across the sports world took notice of Brees's accomplishment, sending a flood of congratulations to the New Orleans quarterback. Check out the best of athlete tweets to Brees below, with a cameo from Ellen Degeneres as well.

The 39-year old quarterback hasn't taken his foot off the pedal since grabbing the record. Brees has thrown for 324 yards and three touchdowns on the night, completing 21 of 24 passes midway through the third quarter. New Orleans currently leads Washington 40-13

