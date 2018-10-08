Drew Brees broke another NFL record on Monday night, passing Peyton Manning for the most passing yards in NFL history. The 11-time Pro Bowler achieved the feat on a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, cruising to the record in style against the Redskins.

Athletes from across the sports world took notice of Brees's accomplishment, sending a flood of congratulations to the New Orleans quarterback. Check out the best of athlete tweets to Brees below, with a cameo from Ellen Degeneres as well.

Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that’s a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018

Drew... you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018

PSA: message from Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/DcZ8eTfXw8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees' close friend and New Orleans' own @TheEllenShow with a message for No. 9! #goSaints pic.twitter.com/N9OzS565C8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Legendary, congrats @drewbrees! 🐐 keep it going. 🙌🏾 — James Harden (@JHarden13) October 9, 2018

@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I’ve ever played with! #WhoDat — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018

Congratulations to Drew Brees. Setting the all time record for Passing Yards with a 62 yd TD pass is such a fitting way to make history. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

The 39-year old quarterback hasn't taken his foot off the pedal since grabbing the record. Brees has thrown for 324 yards and three touchdowns on the night, completing 21 of 24 passes midway through the third quarter. New Orleans currently leads Washington 40-13.