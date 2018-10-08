Panthers kicker Graham Gano's game-winning field goal was amazing to watch. Gano made the 63-yarder as time expired to give Carolina the 33-31 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

But the moment with seconds left in the game was even more amazing to listen to in Spanish.

Jaime Moreno and Luis Moreno Jr. delivered this amazing call for Los Panthers.

Gano was pretty psyched about the moment as well, revealing he put the lucky football in a kickoff tee signed by legend Tom Dempsey.

Cue every big NFL moment being broadcast in Spanish moving forward, please.