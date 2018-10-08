The Giants plan on releasing offensive tackle Ereck Flowers by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday if they cannot find a team willing to trade for him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New York selected Flowers out of Miami (Fla.) with the ninth pick of the 2015 NFL draft. In his first three seasons, Flowers started at left tackle in each of the 46 games he appeared in. However, Flowers's struggles protecting quarterback Eli Manning's blindside compelled the Giants to sign veteran left tackle Nate Solder this offseason.

Entering the season, Flowers, 24, was subsequently shifted to right tackle and started each of New York's first two games at the spot prior being demoted to second string ahead of Week 3. Since then, second-year pro Chad Wheeler has started New York's past three contests in Flowers's place opposite Solder.

This season, Pro Football Focus has given Flowers a grade of 53.8, which considered average by the metric's scale, yet is the 59th-ranked score among all graded offensive tackles.

Flowers, 24, is in the final year of a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract, which includes a team option. The NFL trade deadline, which occurs the Tuesday after Week 8 of the league's regular season schedule, is not due until Oct. 30.