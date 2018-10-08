Hue Jackson Says Official Wasn’t Sure Game Was Over After Field Goal in Overtime

Hue Jackson was mocked for apparently forgetting the overtime rules. He says it was actually an official who was confused. 

By Dan Gartland
October 08, 2018

Browns head coach Hue Jackson was the subject of some mockery after Cleveland’s overtime win on Sunday against the Ravens. 

After Greg Joseph’s 37-yard game-winning field goal sneaked over the crossbar with two seconds left in overtime, Jackson was shown on the sideline raising two fingers as if to indicate that the game wasn’t over yet. 

Many fans on social media poked fun at Jackson for apparently not knowing the rules, but Jackson said Monday that it was actually a member of the officiating crew who was confused. 

“All I did was put up two fingers because there were two seconds left on the clock, and I knew it could not be because it was overtime and once we kicked the field goal the game was over,” Jackson said on a conference call. “One of the officials was saying, ‘Hold on, wait a minute. Hold on.’ Even the official was trying to make sure—wait a minute—I think he had to go back and make sure that it was overtime in his own mind. The first thing he said was there was two seconds left. That is why I put up two fingers because I was trying to really understand what he was saying, and basically, what that was just me referring back to him that the two seconds did not matter. The game was over. It was overtime.”

The NFL’s overtime rules changed fairly recently but they’re still not that hard to understand. You figure the guys in charge of enforcing the rules would have a pretty good handle on them. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)