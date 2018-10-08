Jerry Jones on Cowboys' Decision to Punt in Overtime: 'It's Time for Risks at That Particular Time'

Jerry Jones said he is "not second guessing" coach Jason Garrett's decision to punt the ball late in OT vs. the Texans.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 08, 2018

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he is "not second guessing" coach Jason Garrett's decision to punt the ball on fourth-and-one in Texans' territory in overtime on Sunday, but he thinks Dallas should have tried to move the chains on that play instead of giving away possession.

After Ezekiel Elliott was stopped short on a third-and-one from the Houston 42, the Cowboys decided to punt the ball back to the Texans instead of going for it.

"You know, we had a third-and-two and we didn't make much on it and we just felt like at that point in the game, the way our defense was playing, the idea was to pin them down there," Garrett told reporters after the game.

Houston started its next drive from its own ten after Chris Jones's punt. However, a 49-yard catch and run from DeAndre Hopkins that was highlight be a pair of spins helped move the Texans into field goal territory so they could pick up the 19-16 victory.

"We were being outplayed ... not out-efforted  ... but we were just being outplayed and it's time for risks at that particular time," Jones told reporters. "That's not second guessing, but we were taking some risks too at certain points in the game."

Elliott, who finished the game with 54 yards on 20 carries, said he doesn't know if going for it "was the best decision right there."

With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 2-3, which has them tied with the Eagles for second in the NFC East. Next week they will host the 3-2 Jaguars.

