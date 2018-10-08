Holding a 33-31 lead with a minute and 39 seconds remaining in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, the Rams faced a fourth-and-one from their own 42-yard line.

Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley was just stuffed on a third-and-one attempt and it looked like coach Sean McVay was going to put his faith in his defense to close out the game.

However, during Seattle's final timeout, some of the Rams were able to get in their coach's head and make him rethink his decision to punt the ball back to Russell Wilson at home.

"I think that we definitely swayed his decision," guard Rodger Saffold said according to Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. "Forcefully. I'm sure that my voice is going to be gone tomorrow."

• Kicking It Into High Gear in Week 5 (With Help From Graham Gano)

Instead of punting to the Seahawks, McVay ran a quarterback sneak with Jared Goff and the Rams earned two yards to move the chains so they could run out the clock for the victory.

"We always talk about attacking, and you could see that, our guys, they believed," McVay said. "When you have players that believe, you want to put the trust in them, and they delivered. It’s a players’ game and Jared did a great job."

Goff, who went 23-for-32 on the day for 321 yards through the air, one touchdown and two interceptions, was not expecting Los Angeles to take the gamble on fourth down. In fact, he didn't realize what was going on until the offense was coming on the field.

"We had a lot of time to decide and he kept going back-and-forth," Goff said about McVay. "I was off. I thought we were punting. I went back on the field just to talk to one of the officials about something, and as I’m turning around the offense is running back on, I’m like, 'Alright. I guess we’re going for it.'"

And Goff wasn't the only player who was surprised by the decision.

"I was actually sitting on the bench with my helmet on the ground, and then I realized the whole offense was out there, so I took off running," tackle Andrew Whitworth said according to Hammond. "I was already pouting. I was in full pout mode on the sideline."

Los Angeles is now 5-0 and is one of two remaining undefeated teams along with the Chiefs. Next week the Rams play the Broncos in Denver.