The Redskins will visit the Saints for this week's Monday Night Football matchup in New Orleans.

Drew Brees and the Saints (3-1) enter the Week 5 game fresh off of a 33-18 victory over the Giants. Brees completed 18-of-32 attempts for 217 yards, while backup Taysom Hill took 15 snaps Sunday, going 1-of-2 for 10 yards. Star running back Alvin Kamara ran for 134 yards, hauling in three touchdowns for New Orleans.

Washington travels down south after a bye week in Week 4. The Redskins (2-1) beat the Packers, 31-17, in Week 3 with veteran quarterback Alex Smith under center for just his third game with Washington. Smith went 12-of-20 for 220 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win. Running back Adrian Peterson, another new addition to the Redskins, ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Monday night will pit the Saints' seasoned quarterback against the Redskins' new-look offense.

Here's how to watch Monday's game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch MNF online with WatchESPN.