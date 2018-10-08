Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the fourth player in NFL history to throw for 500 career touchdown passes on Sunday against the Ravens. In the second quarter, Brees completed a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Benjamin Watson.

Brees, 39, joined Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Tom Brady (who reached the 500 threshold in Week 5), as the only players to ever throw for 500 career touchdowns.

It's the second major career accomplishment Brees has achieved this season. He also became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards in Week 5 against Washington, doing so on a 62-yard pass to rookie wideout Tre'Quan Smith.

Brees, an 18-year pro, is in his 13th season in New Orleans. He spent the first five years of his career with the Chargers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft out of Purdue.