Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore is being evaluated for a possible concussion after taking an apparent blow to the head from his own teammate during the first quarter against the Redskins on Monday night.

Linebacker A.J. Klein's shoulder appeared to collide with Lattimore's head as the two combined to tackle Washington receiver Maurice Harris on a six-yard completion. Lattimore remained on the ground momentarily after the play.

Lattimore was evaluated on the New Orleans sideline inside a medical tent prior to being escorted by trainers to the locker room. He was able to walk under his own power.