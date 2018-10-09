Chargers Owner Alex Spanos Dies at 95

Chargers owner Alex Spanos died on Tuesday morning, the team announced.

Spanos, 95, purchased the team in 1984. His son, Dean, has served as the team president since 1994 and currently operates as the controlling owner/chairman of the board. Alex Spanos's grandchildren, A.G. and John, took over day-to-day operations with the franchise in 2015.

While the team was still in San Diego back in 1994, it won its lone AFC Championship, but lost to the 49ers in Super Bowl XXXIX 49-26. The team moved back to Los Angeles in 2017 after spending every season after 1960 in San Diego.

In addition to Dean, Spanos had three other children, including the Chargers' vice chairman Michael. Michael's son, Michael Spanos II, was hired by the team in 2016 as a salary cap and personnel assistant. Alex Spanos's two daughters, Dea Spanos Berberian and Alexis Spanos Ruhl, are executives for A.G. Spanos Companies, which is the company he founded in 1960.

Spanos is survived by his four children, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Faye, his wife of nearly 70 years, died on Aug. 8.