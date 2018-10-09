The Buccaneers and offensive lineman Ali Marpet reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year extension through 2023, the team announced Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $54.1 million.

Tampa Bay selected Marpet out of Hobart College in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He's started all 44 games he's appeared in. He's started each of Tampa Bay's four games this season at left guard. Last season, Marpet started 11 games games at center after starting at right guard during his first two seasons.

Marpet, 25, is now one of the highest-paid interior linemen in the league. According to Spotrac, Marpet's reported contract is the sixth-richest deal among NFL guards.