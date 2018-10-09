Bucs, OL Ali Marpet Agree to Five-Year Extension

The Bucs reportedly extended offensive guard Ali Marpet to a five-year, $54 million deal.

By Kaelen Jones
October 09, 2018

The Buccaneers and offensive lineman Ali Marpet reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year extension through 2023, the team announced Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth $54.1 million.

Tampa Bay selected Marpet out of Hobart College in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He's started all 44 games he's appeared in. He's started each of Tampa Bay's four games this season at left guard. Last season, Marpet started 11 games games at center after starting at right guard during his first two seasons.

Marpet, 25, is now one of the highest-paid interior linemen in the league. According to Spotrac, Marpet's reported contract is the sixth-richest deal among NFL guards.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)