The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran running back Jamaal Charles to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

With running back Leonad Fournette set to miss his fourth game of the year with a hamstring injury, the Jaguars brought Charles in for a workout and came to terms with the 31-year-old back shortly afterwards.

Charles became a free agent in the offseason after rushing for 296 yards on 69 carries for Denver in 2017. According to Schefter, Charles had been "waiting for the right oppprtunity to sign with a contender" prior to meeting with Jacksonville.

Charles was a four-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five seasons with more than 1,000 yards rushing and has 44 total career touchdowns. Charles tore his right ACL in Oct. 2015 and was released by the Chiefs after he underwent multiple knee surgeries in 2016.

The Jaguars (3-2) will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys (2-3) on Sunday.