Report: Jaguars Sign Veteran RB Jamaal Charles to One-Year Deal

Jamaal Charles agrees to one-year deal after working out for the Jaguars.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 09, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran running back Jamaal Charles to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

With running back Leonad Fournette set to miss his fourth game of the year with a hamstring injury, the Jaguars brought Charles in for a workout and came to terms with the 31-year-old back shortly afterwards.

Charles became a free agent in the offseason after rushing for 296 yards on 69 carries for Denver in 2017. According to Schefter, Charles had been "waiting for the right oppprtunity to sign with a contender" prior to meeting with Jacksonville.

Charles was a four-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five seasons with more than 1,000 yards rushing and has 44 total career touchdowns. Charles tore his right ACL in Oct. 2015 and was released by the Chiefs after he underwent multiple knee surgeries in 2016.

The Jaguars (3-2) will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys (2-3) on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)