Michael Thomas, Josh Norman Trade Jabs on Twitter After Saints Win Over Redskins on MNF

Thomas called Norman a "corny goof ball con artist" in a postgame Twitter battle.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 09, 2018

Michael Thomas and Josh Norman weren't done with their war of words after the Saints' 43-19 win over the Redskins on Monday night.

Thomas, who caught four passes for 74 yards, took to Twitter shortly after the game, and ripped the Washington cornerback for being benched in favor of rookie Greg Stroman in the second half of the embarassing loss.

"I made that boy check out after the first half," Thomas taunted in a post. Thomas then retweeted a clip of himself beating Norman at the line of scrimmage.

Norman had criticized the 25-year-old receiver in the locker room earlier in the evening when he told the Washington Post that he would "not waste my breath" talking about Thomas.

Norman responded to Thomas's jab in a since-deleted tweet by accusing Thomas of "clout chasing." The trash talk continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Screenshots of the exchange were captured and showed a back-and-forth that included Thomas calling Norman a "zone corner" and saying he planned to "bully" him for the rest of his career.

Thomas also accused Norman of "crying to the media" and poked fun at the corner's age, saying Norman was "30 years old dude. Life comes at you fast."

When Thomas realized Norman had deleted his tweets Tuesday morning, he made sure to call him out then, too.

"You corny for deleting your tweets @J_No24 we grown man walk it like you talk it," he tweeted. "Good ball con artist this my favorite part when we find out you not who you say you are."

Thomas has caught 46 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. Norman has been targeted 16 times in four games and given up 12 receptions and 17.9 yards per catch. Norman has also allowed three touchdowns and has no interceptions on the year.

The Saints (4-1) are entering their bye week while the Redskins (2-2) will play the Panthers at home on Sunday.

