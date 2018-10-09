Adrian Peterson Set For MRI After Injuring Shoulder

Adrian Peterson set for MRI after injuring shoulder during Monday night loss vs. Saints.

By Scooby Axson
October 09, 2018

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson says he has a dislocated shoulder suffered during Washington's 43–19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Peterson was injured the first half, and only appeared in two plays in the second. He is set for an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

"It's not going to keep me out," Peterson said. "I came back into the game. It was just a situation where it was sore. I just popped it back in, braced it up at halftime and got back in there.

The 33–year–old Peterson had four rushes for six yards in the game and added two catches for 36 yards.

Earlier in the game, Peterson took a hit to the knee, but returned to play in the next series.

"It's a blessing both plays wasn't anything that put me on IR," Peterson said.

The Redskins (2–2) next take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

