Early in the week, the fantasy football community is focused on the waiver wire. Of course, to pick up one player, you must drop another. This column covers the other side of that transaction. Get acquainted with our Week 6 Droppables.

Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals

Fortunes can change quickly in the fantasy football world. Two weeks ago, Bernard was a must-start player with Joe Mixon nursing a knee injury. Now, Bernard has a knee injury of his own, and with Mixon back, the sixth-year player out of North Carolina no longer needs to be owned in fantasy leagues. What’s even more remarkable is that Bernard delivered with Mixon out, totaling 182 yards and three touchdowns in his two starts. He may not return for a month, though, and Mixon should dominate the backfield now that he’s healthy again.

Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots

Hogan was in this space last week, but he remains on rosters in more than half of fantasy leagues. After yet another uninspiring game, he’s right back among our Droppables for Week 6. Hogan got four targets, catching three of them for 34 yards. The one he didn’t haul in was right on the money, but he let it slip through his hands, resulting in an interception. Meanwhile, Julian Edelman returned from his suspension and pulled down seven of his nine targets for 57 yards, James White kept on doing his thing as a receiver out of the backfield, and Josh Gordon caught a touchdown pass that put the game away. Hogan’s role is unlikely to grow, and could diminish as Edelman and Gordon work fully up to speed.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers

Goodwin missed San Francisco’s 28-18 loss to Arizona in Week 5 because of a hamstring injury. The speedster did practice during the week, so there’s some hope he’ll return in Week 6, but he may not do so with a ton of fantasy value. First of all, hamstring injuries are notoriously fickle, and even more dangerous for players who depend on their speed. Secondly, C.J. Beathard simply isn’t the quarterback that Jimmy Garoppolo is, bringing down the value of everyone in the 49ers’ offense. Goodwin had some WR3 juice with Garoppolo, but with Beathard he’s more of a boom-or-bust type who projects as a WR5/6 over the course of the rest of the season.

Duke Johnson, RB, Browns

Johnson has been left behind in Cleveland, taking a backseat to pretty much every other fantasy-relevant player in the offense. Johnson was never going to make much impact as a runner after the team signed Carlos Hyde, but it’s troubling that he has just 10 catches and 17 targets through five games. Johnson is a James White style of player with a Wendell Smallwood level of value, and that simply doesn’t add up to meaningful fantasy production.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Some fantasy owners are still holding out hope that the draft capital the Seahawks (and they, for that matter) sunk into Penny will finally pay off. After Week 5, they should be disabused of that notion. The Seahawks scored 31 points and their backfield piled up 184 rushing yards on 31 carries in a loss to the Rams. Penny got exactly zero of those carries. Chris Carson and Mike Davis handled all the backfield duties, with both playing well in their respective roles. Carson led the way, carrying the ball 19 times for 116 yards. Davis, meanwhile, picked up 68 yards and and a touchdown on 12 totes. Penny was only on the field for kick return duties. There’s no reason to own him in fantasy leagues.

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

The Cowboys’ offense is an anachronism that can’t possibly succeed with any consistency in the modern NFL. Dallas has scored eight, 20, 13, 26 and 16 points in its five games this season, and while Ezekiel Elliott can volume his way to reliable fantasy production, he’s the only player in the offense with any real fantasy value. The backslide has hurt Prescott more than anyone, and has robbed him of his utility in anything other than superflex or two-quarterback fantasy leagues. He has thorwn for multiple touchdowns in one game, has a season-high of 255 yards, and has been held south of 200 yards three times. He has been a top-20 quarterback in a week once this season, ranking 28th, 27th, 24th, 18th and 23rd at the position.

Notable Omissions

O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers

Howard is going to miss a few games with a knee injury, but fantasy owners who can afford to stash him should do so. He’ll be right back in the top 10 at the dreadful tight end position when he makes his return.

Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers

It’s my contention that the Buccaneers need to see what they have in Ronald Jones, given how terribly their backfield has performed this year. Until they show any urgency to get Jones more involved, though, Barber should be held onto in most fantasy leagues. As bad as he has been this season, the volume remains a constant, and that could make him a valuable depth back with the heavy bye weeks on the horizon.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Packers

Allison missed the Packers’ Week 5 loss to the Lions because of a concussion, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling stepped up in his absence. The rookie out of South Florida caught seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, likely earning himself some more playing time going forward. Still, Allison has been a reliable weapon for Aaron Rodgers, racking up 19 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns in four games. He’s not going to lose much, if any, volume upon his return.