Colin Kaepernick's company filed a trademark on Friday for the rights to a black and white image of the former NFL quarterback's face and hair, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The company Ink Flash said they intend to use the image to brand a variety of goods and services, including shampoo, hairspray, jewelry and lamp shades.

According to the filing, which appeared on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's website on Wednesday, the image would also be used for efforts such as "providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the field of self empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement" as well as the "production of television shows and films."

The move comes after Kaepernick became the face of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign last month. Kaepernick has also been creating and marketing his own merchandise on a website, including jerseys and items with #ImwithKap on them.

According to Kaepernick, all proceeds are donated to the Know Your Rights Camp, a free campaign for youth empowerment founded by Kaepernick himself.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 and is currently involved in a collusion grievance filed against the league that claims owners colluded to keep him from playing after he knelt during the national anthem during his final season.