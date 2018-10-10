The Colts placed starting offensive lineman Matt Slauson on injured reserve on Monday with what was an unknown injury at the time.

By Wednesday, the mystery was solved. According to Zac Keefer of The Indianapolis Star, Slauson broke two vertebrae in his spine during Thursday's 38-24 loss to the Patriots.

It would have been really easy to miss when Slauson sustained th injury because he played all 83 offensive snaps for the Colts that game and had five additional plays on special teams. The injury occurred early in the third quarter, and although Slauson played through it just fine, he was one hit away from potentially being paralyzed.

"I had no idea how close I was to changing my family's life," Slauson said, according to Keefer.

A 10-year veteran, Slauson is a free agent at the end of the season when his one-year deal with Indianapolis expires. He said he "can't imagine playing anywhere else" and the Colts have asked him to stay around and come to practice despite being on IR, so there is a chance he returns next season.

Slauson was a sixth-round pick by the Jets in 2009. He left New York after 2012 and then spent three seasons with the Bears before one-year stints with the Chargers and Rams during the last two seasons. Slauson has started all 113 games he's played over the course of his career and has played all 16 games six times.

The 1-4 Colts are last in the AFC South and have some major issues with their offensive line after already losing two right tackles to IR and since they are still waiting on starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo to get on the field for the first time this season.

Indianapolis is on the road to face the 2-3 Jets on Sunday.