According to Tom Brady, the NFL is no longer as different from college football as it used to be.

During his weekly interview with WEEI radio, Brady reflected on the league's transition to a more college football-like product by pointing to recent rule changes as the reason behind the similarities.

"I think now, in some ways, pro football is more glorified college football," Brady said. "Maybe the transition is a more similar game than what it used to be when I first started. I think football now, with removing some of the physical elements of the game, it's just more of a space game. You see a lot of college plays more in the pro game than what I remember when I started. That's kind of how things have went over the last bunch of years."

The conversation was sparked in light of Brady and the Patriots' upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has averaged over 300 passing yards per game this season and has 14 touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Mahomes currently leads the league in touchdowns thrown.

Brady believes the NFL's pass-heavy style of play has helped young quarterbacks excel much more easily than quarterbacks did when he first began playing.

"Some of those guys are playing really well. It's pretty awesome," Brady said. "I was a fourth-string quarterback my rookie year, so I was eating nachos in the stands before games. I wasn't playing games. So I had a chance to sit back and learn. Some other guys have had those chances, and when you're thrown into the mix, it's pretty impressive."

The Patriots (3–2) will host the Chiefs (5–0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.