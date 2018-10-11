How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants on Thursday, Oct. 11.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 16, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit the New York Giants on Thursday, Oct. 11.

New Yorks sits at 1–4 after a second consecutive loss this past weekend. The Giants lost to the Panthers 33–31 on a last second 63-yard field goal from Graham Gano. The 10th-year kicker made four field goals and three extra points to lead Carolina to the win. New York had comeback to take a 31–30 lead in the last two minutes. But the Panthers responded with quarterback Cam Newton driving Carolina 30 yards to set Gano up for the kick.

Philadelphia sits at 2–3 going into Week 6's contest against the Giants. The Eagles lost to the Vikings 23–21. The Eagles lost running back Jay Ajayi who is out for the season with a torn ACL. After Sunday's game against the Vikings, Ajayi questioned the Eagles playcalling after the team relied on the passing game more than the run game. 

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

NFL

