Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi had a loss-of-value insurance policy in place before he tore his ACL on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Ajayi, who is set to become a free agent after 2018, took out the insurance policy before the start of the season, as he also did last year. The policy can pay him up to $5 million, tax free, if he loses money in free agency as a result of the injury. Ajayi knew he was "valued as a significant free agent," per Rapoport, and sought protection from a drop in his market value.

The policy reportedly costs somewhere between $80,000 to $100,000.

Ajayi had long battled injuries to his right knee during his time with the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles acquired Ajayi for a fourth-round pick just before the trade deadline last year. Ajayi played just four games and rushed for 184 yards this season.

The 25-year-old running back was scheduled to have surgery on the torn left ACL on Thursday after being placed on IR on Monday.

He has a career 562 carries for 2,516 yards and 13 touchdowns.

