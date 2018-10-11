NFL Week 6 Point Totals: Is Historically High Patriots-Chiefs Total Worth an Over Bet?

The Chiefs and Patriots have one of the biggest totals ever at 59.5 points in their SNF clash. Should you bet the over?

By OddsShark
October 11, 2018

The last two games for the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) have stayed under the total after five consecutive overs cashed dating back to the preseason. In this week's Sunday night matchup, the Chiefs visit the defending AFC champion New England Patriots (3-2) in what is expected to be another high-scoring affair at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with one of the biggest totals ever at 59.5 points.

In last year's NFL season opener, New England fell to Kansas City 42-27 at home in one of the most surprising results of the season. The total easily eclipsed the closing number of 47.5 points, with the Patriots getting upset as eight-point favorites. They will be out to avenge that loss here at Gillette Stadium and hand the Chiefs their first loss.

Historically speaking, only two games in the OddsShark NFL Database have closed with a total of 60 points or more, and none since 2004. Kansas City actually edged the Oakland Raiders 31-30 on Christmas that year to go over with the total closing at 60.5. Prior to that, the St. Louis Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-24 in a game that went under after closing at 61.5 for the largest total in the database 18 years ago.

Three key trends make this the best total bet in Week 6 to go over despite the high number. First, the total has gone over in the past three meetings between the teams. Secondly, the over is 7-3 in New England's last 10 home games versus teams with winning records. And last but not least, the over is 10-4 in the previous 14 prime-time appearances for the Chiefs, who lead the league in scoring with 36 points per game.

Another game earlier on Sunday that also looks like it will be a shootout will take place in Atlanta between the Falcons (1-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). Both NFC South teams are desperate for a victory and should light up the scoreboard with the total sitting at 57.5 on the NFL Week 6 odds. The over has cashed in four straight for Atlanta and five in a row for Tampa Bay, making this another solid wager to finish above the total.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)