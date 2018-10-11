Weekly Tip Sheet: The Complete Printable Betting Guide to NFL Week 6 Games

Need help analyzing the gambling lines for every NFL game in Week 6? SI has you covered with the betting guide winners use.

By Scott Gramling
October 11, 2018

NFL Week 6 is here and Sports Illustrated wants to help you prep for the games. This comprehensive, printable PDF guide gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 in the NFL, highlighting the Best Bets and giving you detailed, analytical breakdowns of each week's matchups. 

Get informed with our weekly Tip Sheet before placing your bets.

For best viewing results (desktop): Click 'Open' above in the bottom right corner, download the PDF and print out the complete guide.

If you're unable to view the PDF above, please click here.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)