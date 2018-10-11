Former Panthers Wide Receiver Rae Carruth Set for Prison Release After 18-Year Sentence

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Carruth was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison after the shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 11, 2018

Former Panthers receiver Rae Carruth will be released from prison on Oct. 22, less than 18 years after he was convicted for conspiracy to commit murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and using an instrument to destroy an unborn child.

Carruth's ex-girlfriend Cherica Adams – who was seven months pregnant with Carruth's son – was shot while driving her BMW in Charlotte on Nov. 16, 1999. The shooter was hired by Carruth.

The third-year wide receiver was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, among other charges. When Adams died in Dec. 1999, one month after the shooting, Carruth was also charged with first-degree murder but was found not guilty.

Their son, Chancellor Lee Adams, will turn 19 in November.

Carruth spoke to WBTV in Charlotte in February, expressing his desire to form a relationship with Chancellor. The former wide receiver said he wishes to have custody of his son, who has been raised by his maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams, since birth.

NFL
The Boy They Couldn't Kill: How Rae Carruth's son survived and thrives

“I should be raising my son," Carruth told WBTV via phone. "Ms. Adams should not be doing this and I want that responsibility back.”

In response to Carruth's interview, Saundra Adams told the Charlotte Observer, "I can say definitively [Carruth's] not ever going to have custody of Chancellor."

"Chancellor will be raised either by me or, after I’m gone, by someone else who loves him and who knows him," Adams continued. "He will never be raised by a stranger – someone he doesn’t know and who tried to kill him.”

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)