Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he had a "setback" with his injured left knee during last week's loss to the Lions, reports ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

On Sunday, Rodgers was hit by linebacker Christian Jones on the game's opening drive. The Packers (2–2–1) lost 31–23.

He didn't practice Thursday, which was the first of the Packers' week before they play the 49ers on Monday.

"Yeah, kind of a setback last week, the beginning of the week," Rodgers said. "Got to be in the rehab group again today, got a lot of good work in with [assistant trainer] Nate [Weir] and just hoping I get back out there [Friday] and have a feel-good Friday and a practice [Sunday] and be good to go -- hopefully back to where I was in Detroit."

Rodgers wore a smaller, lighter brace against Detroit. But there's a possibility he could go back to wearing a larger brace that he had to don for three weeks after his Week 1 injury.

"I hope not," said Rodgers when asked if he might have to wear a larger brace. "The goal would be to wear the same brace I wore last week, but I have a lot of faith in our training staff and we're going to [use] the brace we feel is most safe and allowing me to do exactly what I'm able to do on Monday."