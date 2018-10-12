Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Suffers 'Setback' in Knee Rehab

Aaron Rodgers could go back to using a larger knee brace. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 12, 2018

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he had a "setback" with his injured left knee during last week's loss to the Lions, reports ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

On Sunday, Rodgers was hit by linebacker Christian Jones on the game's opening drive. The Packers (2–2–1) lost 31–23.  

He didn't practice Thursday, which was the first of the Packers' week before they play the 49ers on Monday.

"Yeah, kind of a setback last week, the beginning of the week," Rodgers said. "Got to be in the rehab group again today, got a lot of good work in with [assistant trainer] Nate [Weir] and just hoping I get back out there [Friday] and have a feel-good Friday and a practice [Sunday] and be good to go -- hopefully back to where I was in Detroit."

Rodgers wore a smaller, lighter brace against Detroit. But there's a possibility he could go back to wearing a larger brace that he had to don for three weeks after his Week 1 injury. 

"I hope not," said Rodgers when asked if he might have to wear a larger brace. "The goal would be to wear the same brace I wore last week, but I have a lot of faith in our training staff and we're going to [use] the brace we feel is most safe and allowing me to do exactly what I'm able to do on Monday."

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)