Geno Smith Tweets Ben McAdoo is Owed an Apology Amid Giants' Woes

Geno Smith is telling fans on Twitter how he really feels.

By Jenna West
October 12, 2018

Geno Smith wants Giants fans to apologize to former head coach Ben McAdoo.

The former Giants quarterback shared his thoughts on Twitter the morning after New York's embarassing 34-13 loss to the Eagles Thursday Night.

"Y'all owe my boy Mac an apology!!" Smith tweeted.

Smith was the Giants' backup quarterback last season and played under McAdoo. After serving as offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin for two years, McAdoo became the Giants' head coach in 2016.

NFL
Giants Are Paying the Price for Waiting Too Long to Move on From a Franchise Legend

However, McAdoo didn't last two full seasons in New York. He was highly criticized for benching starting quarterback Eli Manning late last season. The Giants fired McAdoo a few weeks later.

The Giants are off to a 1-5 start this season and now have critics calling for the team to find a new quarterback. Manning went 24-for-43 on Thursday night with 281 yards, one interception and no touchdowns.

NFL

