Jaguars Sign Former Giants First Round Pick Ereck Flowers

The Giants placed Flowers on waivers earlier this week.

By Emily Caron
October 12, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed offensive lineman Ereck Flowers to their active 53-man roster, the team announced Friday. 

Flowers was placed on waivers by the New York Giants on Tuesday after the team was unable to find a trading partner with more than $1.7 million remaining on the final year of Flowers' rookie contract.

The Jags reportedly signed the former Giants first-rounder to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. No other terms of the contract were announced.

OL Josh Wells was moved to the Jags' IR list to make room for Flowers. 

The Giants took Flowers ninth overall in the 2015 draft out of Miami. The 24-year-old tackle played 51 games for New York during his four years with the team.

